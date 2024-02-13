‘Hard to stomach’ calls: South Tahoe girls basketball home playoff ends in loss

South Tahoe girls varsity home playoff against Churchill County on Feb. 12.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe High’s varsity girls basketball team lost their first home playoff in 11 years to the Churchill County Greenwave. The final score was 49 to 61.

Head Coach Mike Neigar says the worst part after the Vikings battled back to take the lead was an obvious double dribble to a layup that wasn’t called. That started the momentum for the other team, he says, “It’s really hard to stomach when three officials miss a double dribble and the whole gym saw it.”

Neigar concedes had they made more of their free throws, the complexion of the game could have changed, requiring less scrambling from the South Tahoe girls.

The first quarter looked promising. The Vikings were the first to score off a foul. The Greenwave echoed with a score off a foul. A back-to-back score from junior Campbell Mathews and senior Samantha Robinson put the home team in the lead 10 to 6 at the end of period one.

In the second period, Robinson sunk a three pointer just as the visitors started catching up. It was back and forth throughout the quarter, but a three pointer from Churchill in the last few seconds put them ahead 26 to 24 going into halftime.

Churchill opened the second half up with a three pointer. South Lake responded with a two pointer and points off a foul, but the Greenwave began inching ahead, ending the quarter with a 37-32 lead.

Mathews opened the last period up with the first score. Churchill responded with a three pointer and started pulling ahead over a minute in. Robinson scored a three pointer and began chipping away at the visitor’s lead. Another three from senior Ave Wolfe and two from Mathews, followed by another three pointer from Robinson and another two from South Lake put them ahead.

South Tahoe almost forfeited their lead when a foul gave Churchill free throws. At this point the fourth period was over half way over. Tensions were high as the home crowd stomped their feet, rumbling the gymnasium as the Greenwave took their shot. Churchill missed both free throws, but another foul called gave Churchill the throws they needed to pull ahead 51 to 49. They furthered their lead by the end with a final score of 61 to 49.

Head coach Neigar says they can’t control the calls, particularly the three that went against them, making it hard for the team to dig out, “Sometimes you feel like you’re playing five against six.”

Regardless of the calls, Neiger gives Churchill credit, “They came in and won a road playoff game and that’s hard to do.”

To his team, “All I can say now is just tell them how proud of them we are.” Despite the loss, this year’s team had the most wins in Neiger’s 13 years of coaching the team. He tells the team to play for each other, not the coaches, “They play together until the bitter end.”

The school pulled out all the stops for the first home playoff in 11 years. The school jazz band provided music. Athletic student trainers from the school’s sports medicine classes assisted the athletic trainer. And South Tahoe’s Cheer and Dance Team performed at halftime. Large crowds filled the gymnasium to which Neiger acknowledges their support for the team.

He says he’s excited for next year, with a mix of promising young players and experienced leaders to man the ship.