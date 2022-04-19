Harkin to represent District 5 on Planning Commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Supervisors officially voted Pollock Pines realtor Daniel Harkin as the new El Dorado County District 5 Planning Commissioner April 12.

The 52-year-old Bay Area native has lived in Pollock Pines for 16 years and has been a realtor for Z Group Real Estate for 6 years. Harkin worked as a technician for AT&T before getting his realtor license.

Harkin previously lived in Marin and Santa Rosa before making his way up the West Slope in 2006 with wife Michelle. They have three children.

As a child he and his family would camp in El Dorado County and had a cabin near Strawberry.

Though he has not served on a commission or committee before, Harkin told the Mountain Democrat he is an involved Pollock Pines community member.

“There are a few projects that take place here at Z Group that the agents take part in, like the Wagon Train and the Pollock Pines Cleanup Day,” Harkin said. It’s the community’s togetherness demonstrated in events like these that Harkin said moved him to become involved in Planning Commission.

Harkin replaces former Planning Commissioner Amanda Ross, who moved out of the county, according to District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel. Ross’ last day was March 31.

“Amanda and I didn’t always agree on a lot of things but she was always very open-minded and very deliberate on her own and in decision-making. She will be missed,” Novasel said.

Novasel sought to fill the position with the correct person and quickly determined that Harkin was fit for the role.

“He seems very open-minded. He’s willing to work hard and be able to get up to speed on the responsibilities and roles that are expected of him,” Novasel said.

Harkin explained that he values the community and wants to help shape it into the best it can be, so much so that he has been studying the role of a planning commissioner for the past couple weeks.

“I don’t know that (being a realtor and planning commissioner) are going to be transferring in together because my decisions have to be based on what is best for the county, whereas my real estate business is about what is best for the client,” Harkin said.

According to his online realtor profile, Harkin is a member of the El Dorado County, California and national associations of realtors.

When Harkin isn’t serving one of his real estate clients or studying up on planning protocol, he plays the drums and spends time with his family.

Harkin’s term ends Jan. 1, 2023.