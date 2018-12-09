Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe donate $10,000 to Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe recently presented a donation of $10,000 from the Caesars Foundation to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association in support of the association's volunteer stewardship program.

The program aims to expand opportunities for community members and tourists to experience nature, improve trail users' safety, reduce negative environmental impacts, and create a desire to protect and restore Tahoe's special places within the community.

According to the association, the program addresses recreational access and tourism, environmental health and volunteerism — three major components to build the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

"Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe are pleased and excited to be able to continue our support of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association," Brad Belhouse, regional president for Caesars Entertainment operations in Northern Nevada. "Through the efforts of our local HERO team member volunteer program and the generosity of the Caesars Foundation, we're able to lend a hand to a truly amazing feature of our community like the Tahoe Rim Trail."

In 1992, Harrah's Lake Tahoe was among the first large businesses in the Tahoe basin to "Adopt-A-Mile" of the Rim Trail. The $5,000 donation helped build the trail when it was still under initial construction.

The "Harrah's Mile" is located on the Nevada side near the Nevada-California border behind and above Harrah's Hotel and Casino.