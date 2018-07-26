Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe establishing year-round paid parking

It started with paid parking during special events. Next came a crackdown on non-patron parking. Now starting July 30, visitors will have to pay to park at Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe year round.

The two properties, which are both owned by Caesars Entertainment, made the announcement earlier this month, stating that the new policy is in-line with paid parking programs established at Caesars properties in Las Vegas in 2016.

The paid valet and self-parking program will operate continuously around the clock throughout the year, according to Caesars.

Prices will change depending on season, with higher rates in high-traffic seasons. Rates will be fixed at $25 for self-park and $30 for valet during special event days, such as outdoor concerts, celebrity golf and holidays.

During high-traffic seasons self-parking will still be free for the first hour. Self-parking will be $10 up to four hours and $13 for four to 24 hours. Valet parking will be $15 for up to four hours and $20 for four to 24 hours.

Locals who dine in any Caesars Entertainment-owned restaurant or shopping in any outlet at either Harrah's or Harveys will receive free, validated parking with purchase from that restaurant or outlet. "Locals" are defined as those persons residing anywhere within the Lake Tahoe basin, Carson City/Carson Valley, Minden and Gardnerville, Nevada.

Free self-park and complimentary valet will still be available to "platinum and total rewards" guests. "Gold total rewards" guests will receive a $3 self-park and a $2 valet park discount. Parking charges for non-total rewards hotel guests can be billed to their room.

The move to year-round parking is only the latest in a progression of parking changes for Stateline casinos, which have been the primary source of free parking in the area. Charging during special events has become standard practice.

In December 2017, Harrah's restricted parking during ski season to guests and patrons only. The move followed complaints from guests saying they struggled to find a place to park.

"We were getting complaints from our guests and patrons that they couldn't find a place to park," John Packer, spokesman for Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe, told the Tribune at the time.

Similarly, a casino official said the year-round initiative is intended to improve the parking experience for guests.

"With the exception of the hotel casinos at Lake Tahoe, paid parking has been the norm at resorts and hotels in tourist-oriented destinations for many years," Xenia Wunderlich, general manager for Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe, said in a press release. "Guests who stay, game and recreate at our two Tahoe resorts have said that parking spaces and valet services have become increasingly scarce, so we believe that implementing a paid parking program will help address these issues."

The change takes effect Monday, July 30.