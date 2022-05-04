Harrah’s, Harveys donates $45k to TAMBA, Friends of Ski Run

Participants include (from left): Annette Cu, Dianne Callsen, Darlene Winkelman, Karie Hall, Drew Bray, TAMBA's executive director, Xenia Wunderlich, Debbie Neall and Jenny Haas.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — As part of Caesars Foundation’s $3.3 million donation to organizations across the United States, Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe has awarded $45,000 to Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Friends of Ski Run Park and Carson City Senior Center/Meals on Wheels.

“At Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe, gifting funds to organizations that help improve South Lake Tahoe and its surrounding areas is an honor,” said General Manager Karie Hall. “Caesars Entertainment has always been focused on supporting and improving our community by giving back.”

The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by Caesars Entertainment and is the entity through which Caesars funds nonprofit programs. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting the communities in which Caesars Entertainment operates with an ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, the community, and society at large.

For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/corporate .