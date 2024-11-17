Harrah’s/Harveys’ HEROs give back to the community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth has been very fortunate to have Harrah’s/Harveys’ HEROs organization sponsor our hot, full-course Monday Meals two to three times a year since 2012 when Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program first started. HERO is an acronym for Harrah’s/Harveys’ Employees Reaching Out.

In addition to their generous support of Bread & Broth, a few of their “reaching out” activities include placing wreaths on graves for “Wreath Across America”, refreshing the grounds of the Carson City Senior Center in Spring, raising funds in October for Cancer Awareness Month, donating to and hosting a “Toys for Tots” destination during the holidays, and participating in litter removal throughout the South Lake Tahoe casino corridor.

Right to Left: Jeff Calameco, Janeen White, Darlene Winkelman, Sabrina Fagliano, Bobby Caron. Provided

“It’s all a part of our dedication to giving back to the communities we are proud to call home,” shared Darlene Winkelman, Casino Operations Manager and Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day contact/coordinator. Darlene has never missed the opportunity to volunteer as an Adopt A Day (AAD) crew member when the HEROs host a B&B Monday Meal. On Monday, November 14th, Bobby Caron, Jeff Colameco, Sabrina Fagliano, and Janeen White joined Darlene to help the B&B volunteers serve 112 dinner guests another great meal prepared by B&B’s outstanding cooks.

Although the Adopt A Day sponsor crew members don’t participate in preparing the evening’s meal, they are very involved in the meal’s setup and packing the fresh fruits and vegetables and a wide assortment of meats, salads, dairy products, and breads and pastries that are provided to the dinner guests for meals later in the week.

Once the doors open to the dinner guests at 4 p.m., the AAD crew members are on the serving line greeting the guests and filling their plates with the evening’s special meal. In their last half hour of volunteering, the HERO’s Adopt A Day helped with the meal’s breakdown and cleanup.

“This was a wonderful experience that I would absolutely love to do again,” exclaimed Sabrina Fagliano. Adding that, “Everyone was so thankful and appreciative of us being here. I feel very fortunate for this opportunity to give back to our community.”

For more Bread & Broth information, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org