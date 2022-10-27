Harrah’s, Harveys HEROs support Bread & Broth

The Harrah's/Harveys' employee organization, HEROs, sponsored the meal on Monday, Oct. 17. Pictured are (from left) Janeen White, Debbie Neall, Darlene Winkelman, Andrea Masavage and Jennifer Miles.

Provided/Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — To encourage volunteering and supporting their community, Stateline casinos Harrah’s and Harveys provide their employees the opportunity to participate in their HEROs organization.

The organization holds fundraisers and provides the HEROs participants opportunities to volunteer and donate their time to local charitable events.

Fortunately for Bread & Broth, the HEROs have hosted two Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships since 2013. Over the years, the HEROs have been represented by hardworking and warm-hearted volunteers who always show up at their sponsorship dinner ready to help make the evening’s dinner a success.

On Oct. 17, the HEROs sponsored a B&B Monday, and true to form, the HERO representatives were once again outstanding. The crew consisted of Hotel Manager Andrea Masavage, Jennifer Miles, hotel shift manager; Debbie Neall, human resources director, Janeen White, event host and Darlene Winkelman, casino operations manager.

Winkelman has been both coordinating the HEROs Adopt A Day sponsorships and volunteering at the dinners since 2013.

“It warms our heart to be able to serve those struggling in our community,” she shared.

As a seasoned AAD volunteer, Winkelman has seen the positive impact that the nutritious meals, free giveaway bags of food, and the camaraderie of the guests have had on those who attend the weekly Monday Meal dinners.

Kudos to Harrah’s/Harveys’ HEROs for their role in being real life heroes to those who are experiencing food insecurity by supporting Bread & Broth’s efforts to fill plates and hearts for struggling community members.

Submitted by Bread & Broth