Harrah’s, Harveys requires all guests, employees to wear masks

STATELINE, Nev. — Anybody walking into Harrah’s or Harveys at Stateline better be wearing a mask or they will be asked to leave.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced Wednesday that everyone indoors at its properties will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Harveys is not yet open, but plans to unlock their doors June 30.

The updated mask policy is effective immediately and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in the properties. Previously, all employees plus guests at table games were required to wear masks.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment in a press release. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.”

Caesars will continue to implement all the enhanced health and safety requirements in its revised operating plans. Also, the company will take steps to ensure that everyone inside its properties wears a mask. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.

The universal mask requirement will apply to all of Caesars businesses currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina.

The mask requirement will also apply to additional Caesars properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Ontario. Caesars will continue to open properties in line with regulatory approvals and customer demand.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. For more information on the company’s health and safety protocols, visit: http://www.Caesars.com/health.