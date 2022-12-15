Harrah’s, Harveys volunteer for community dinner

Team members from Harrah's and Harveys included (from left) Darlene Winkelman, Bob Colescott, Janee White, Krysteena Palaroan, Jeff Colameco and Andrea Masavage.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “I really enjoy volunteering at Bread & Broth’s Monday dinner,” shared Janeen White, Harrah’s/Harveys’ event host. “It made me feel good to help others in the community who aren’t as fortunate.”

Janeen and her fellow teammates were on hand to support B&B’s evening Monday Meal on Dec. 5 as the casinos’ HEROs organization sponsored their 2nd Adopt A Day of Nourishment of 2022.

In addition to Janeen, the Adopt A Day sponsor crew included Hotel Shift Manager Jeff Colameco, Security Manager Bob Colescott, Training and Development Manager Krysteena Palaroan, and Casino Operation Manager Darlene Winkelman. Joining her associates from HEROs was Andrea Masavage, hotel manager, who after volunteering at the HEROs’ Adopt A Day on Oct. 17 and enjoying the experience so much, signed up as a permanent B&B volunteer and is in training to be a Monday Meal volunteer setup, serving and cleanup coordinator.

Volunteering and helping others in the community is an important goal for the HEROs organization and B&B appreciates the three to four annual AAD sponsorships.

“This is a fantastic program and I look forward to volunteering again in the future,” said Janeen.

The sponsor crews are great to volunteer with and their kindness and enthusiasm makes everyone feel good. Bread & Broth is very much looking forward to having the HEROs sponsor their next Adopt A Day on April 17.

Submitted by Bread & Broth