Harrah’s Lake Tahoe welcomes alternative group The Head and the Heart

What: The Head and the Heart

The Head and the Heart, the folk-pop and alternative outfit that broke onto the scene in 2009, is coming to Tahoe's South Shore.

"In 2014, exhausted after four years of non-stop touring, the six members of the Head And The Heart pointed their individual compasses to new cities, new relationships and new adventures," states the band's online biography.

One member learned to fly planes and trained in kung-fu, one went off the grid in the Canadian Rockies. Another worked on compositional skills and wrote music for legends like gospel singer Mavis Staples.

After time apart, The Head and the Heart members regrouped in Stinson Beach and began writing once again. According to bassist Chris Zasche, "it almost felt like we were a new band, trying things we hadn't tried."

"That renewed sense of purpose can be felt throughout 'Signs Of Light,' the group's first release for Warner Bros. Records," states the band's online biography.

The 2016 release is led by "All We Ever Knew."

Recommended Stories For You

"This album isn't about us now having achieved our dreams," said vocalist Charity Rose Thielen. "The day we started being able to live off our art was the day we achieved our dreams, in my mind. We were ready and excited to be back together."

The Head and the Heart has since released the single "Don't Dream It's Over," which debuted in September 2017.

The group takes the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Saturday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. The show is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

General admission tickets cost $36.23 and are available online via Ticketmaster.

— Lake Tahoe Action