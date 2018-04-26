Harrah’s Lake Tahoe welcomes country artist Cody Jinks

Country shines in Stateline this week with a performance from up-and-comer Cody Jinks.

"With his smooth baritone and lonesome, dark-hued country songs, the Saving Country Music Album of the Year award winner is proving that country music empowered by credibility has made its way to the masses," states the artist's biography. "This did not happen overnight for Jinks, who has spent the better part of the last 10 years playing numerous empty bar rooms to a never-ending financial loss."

Despite the hardship, Jinks continued to persevere for a place in the music scene.

"Yeah, I've been pretty good at losing money. Not the greatest feeling in the world to be gone from home for long stretches of time, only to walk in the door broke. But I never gave up. Never even had that thought," he said.

The persistence paid off: "I'm Not The Devil," Jinks' latest full album, broke the top five on both the Billboard and Independent Albums charts.

Now nearly 10 records into his career, Jinks' next release — "Lifers" — is due out this summer.

Catch him alongside country artist Red Shahan and rock group Pearl at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Thursday, May 3. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

General admission tickets begin at $28.44, and a beat-the-line option is available for $75. Visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase and learn more.