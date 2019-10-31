Harrison decides not to accept fire chief position at South Lake Tahoe

Ken Harrison

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — South Lake Tahoe will have to find another fire chief.

Newly-appointed Ken Harrison citing personal reasons has decided to turn down the position to become chief for South Tahoe Fire Rescue, the city said Thursday afternoon in a press release.

Interim Fire Chief Bruce Martin will continue in his role until the position is filled.

“While we are disappointed Ken will not be joining the City of South Lake Tahoe, we respect the decision he made on behalf of his family,” said City Manager Frank Rush, “The city understands the importance of fire safety in our community and will work diligently to ensure this position is filled in a timely and appropriate manner.”

Harrison agreed last week to become the new chief after most recently being the battalion chief with the Orange County Fire Authority. He was supposed to start Nov. 4.

Harrison and his wife lived, and got married, in the Lake Tahoe area in the mid 1990s.

The city said the search for a new fire chief will begin again soon.