City names Harrison as new chief for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe has selected Ken Harrison to be the new chief for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

Harrison most recently was a battalion chief with the Orange County Fire Authority and has been a member of the fire service for 27 years. Harrison has run the gamut of fire service, serving as a firefighter/paramedic, fire captain and battalion chief during his career.

“We are proud to have someone with the experience and dedication Ken Harrison will bring to the fire department in South Lake Tahoe,” said City Manager Frank Rush. “Fire safety is a top priority in the city and the expertise Harrison brings to South Lake Tahoe will keep us moving in the right direction.”

Harrison got his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, is a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program, a certified chief officer, a certified paramedic, and a certified instructor with California State Fire Training.

“Fire service has been my life’s work and my passion for almost 30 years,” Harrison said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be bringing my experience to the talented team in South Lake Tahoe and I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Outside of work, Harrison enjoys skiing, biking, and hiking.

He’s moving with his wife of 24 years, Suzanne.

Harrison and his wife lived, and got married, in the Lake Tahoe area in the mid 1990s. He also has three children, Charlie, Cody and Caylee.

Harrison will start as fire chief Nov. 4.