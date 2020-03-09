Harveys adds Bob Dylan, Slightly Stoopid to Summer Concert Series lineup

Bob Dylan will perform June 13 at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nev.

STATELINE Nev. — Harveys Lake Tahoe announced Monday that the legendary Bob Dylan and Slightly Stoopid are returning this year to the Summer Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale for both shows at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Dylan, a Nobel Prize laureate and one of the most influential singer/songwriters of the modern era, will bring His Band and his large catalog of songs to the South Shore.

Also on the bill with Bob Dylan and His Band is the energetic rockers and hit-makers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

The popular hot jazz and western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown open the show.

Tickets range from $69.50 to $149.50, plus taxes and fees, and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, http://www.tickemaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.

According to Dylan’s website, the latest news and the latest chapter in the highly acclaimed Bob Dylan Bootleg Series revisits his pivotal musical journeys to Nashville, from 1967 to 1969. The focus is on recordings made with Johnny Cash and unreleased tracks from the John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline sessions.

Available in three CD, three LP and digital configurations, they include 47 previously unreleased recordings, featuring alternative versions of some of Dylan’s most iconic songs: “All Along The Watchtower” and “Lay Lady Lay” and much more.

Slightly Stoopid returns with supporters, alternative/reggae-rock band Pepper, the American/Hawaiian reggae band from Orange County, Calif., Common Kings, and Jamaican reggae singer Don Carlos complete the reggae-fusion music

Based in the Ocean Beach area of San Diego, Slightly Stoopid describe their music as “a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk.”

As a band, they have released 13 albums (four live), including the most recent studio LP, Everyday Life, Everyday People.

However you describe their music and live shows, they are always a huge favorite in Northern Nevada and sold out the arena last time around in 2018.

All tickets are priced at $39.50 plus taxes and fees and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, http://www.tickemaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.