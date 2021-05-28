Harveys, Harrah’s return to full capacity on gaming floors

STATELINE, Nev. — Harveys and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe announced Thursday that the Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its Northern Nevada workforce.

“The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors is a result of our Team Members’ commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery,” said Stewart Massie, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. “We are grateful to our Team Members who have chosen to be vaccinated and will continue to offer incentives and provide easy access to vaccines for all of our Team Members. We are encouraged by the continued progress and look forward to a fully open summer of excitement at our Resorts in Reno and Lake Tahoe.”

Following CDC recommendations, Caesars Entertainment guests and Team Members who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada. Unvaccinated guests and Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times.

The health and safety of our guests and Team Members alike remain our priority. We will continue to offer Team Members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines.