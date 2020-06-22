Harveys Lake Tahoe announces end of June reopening

STATELINE, Nev. — Harveys Lake Tahoe announced Monday that it will open at the end of June, which includes Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and other businesses.

Harveys will open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The company said it will comply with directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and public health authorities. Subject to and in accordance with such directives, other amenities on-property, including ticketed live events, will reopen as appropriate based on customer demand.

Several floors of guest rooms in the Lake Tower, which is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation expected to be finished this summer, will be available.

Harveys said it is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community and the property will implement enhanced health and safety protocols previously announced by Caesars Entertainment Corporation, which build on existing plans and practices in these areas.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization.

Team members will undergo health screenings, COVID-19 training, and daily temperature checks. They will also be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Harveys.

Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit. The wearing of masks for table games players is mandatory.Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.