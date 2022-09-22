Hawaiian group Kulaiwi to perform Friday at LTCC

Uncle Shawn, Uncle Kawika, Auntie Pono and Auntie Lehua teach the students Hawaiian words in a song.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Arts Project is presenting Kulaiwi on Friday, a Hawaiian band committed to telling stories from their homeland through soaring vocals and island harmony.

Kulaiwi, which means land of my ancestors, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theater.

Kulaiwi told the Tribune, “We’re so thankful to be here in Tahoe sharing our native culture, language and values and hope it helps facilitate strong connections between people here and this land. Visit our website for more about our album, lyrics and mission.”

After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID and Caldor Fire, Tahoe Arts Project will finish their first school tour to the basin since 2019. TAP has been bringing performing arts to schools for the past 36 years.

Peggy Blowney, executive director of TAP told the Tribune it would be difficult for just one school to get this kind of experience.

“We fundraise and schedule [performing arts groups] to come tour the schools,” Blowney said.

Admission is $10 per adult and children accompanied by an adult are free. The community is encouraged to come out for a night of inspiration, education and wonder. Kulawi is a group of four individuals, all native to the islands of Hawaii.

During Kulawi’s tour multiple schools in the basin have enjoyed a small snippet of education in presentations that include songs about “Aloha Aine” or the love of the lands. Lehua Kalima, singer for the group, on Wednesday described to the students of Zephyr Cove Elementary School the natural beauty in Hawaii.

For more information, call 530-542-3632.