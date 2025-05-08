Hazardous fuels reduction treatments begin near Meyers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is scheduled to begin hazardous fuels reduction mastication treatments in Meyers near the Pioneer Trail and U.S. Highway 50 intersection the week of May 12, 2025. These operations will target ground vegetation and brush, primarily manzanita and will not target any trees.

Mastication, also known as forest mulching, is a mechanical process that involves using heavy equipment to chop, grind, or shred ground vegetation into smaller pieces. The pieces are then spread out and left to decompose naturally.

When work is taking place, access to some areas will be disrupted temporarily. The public is reminded to be aware of the mastication activity and keep a safe distance from the equipment.

Fuels reduction treatments such as mastication are essential forest management tools used by the Forest Service and other land managers to protect communities by removing excess vegetation (fuels) that can feed unwanted wildfires.

Tahoe Basin forests are overstocked and highly vulnerable to insects, disease, and wildfire. Hazardous fuel reduction treatments help reduce the risk of wildfire in areas near communities and neighborhoods by reducing ladder fuels and creating gaps between surface and crown fuels to keep fire on the ground.

Fuels reduction projects complement defensible space and home hardening efforts on private property. They also contribute to improved forest health, wildlife habitat, and watershed and forest resilience.

Short-term effects of mastication treatments may include changes to the appearance of forest areas. Treated areas may look disturbed immediately after treatment, when freshly chipped or masticated vegetation, are more visually obvious. These areas recover quickly and improve ecologically as new vegetation growth occurs within a few years.