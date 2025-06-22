Hazardous materials incident near Camp Richardson pier
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Services, announced that there is a hazardous materials incident occurring at the pier to Camp Richardson. There is concern that the water system for the homes along Jameson Beach Road may be impacted.
Out of an abundance of caution, they are asking homeowners along Jameson Beach Road to not use your water system until we can evaluate the potential impacts. There will be further information as to the developments of this incident and its potential impacts.
