Hazardous materials team called to Elks Point after alarm

An alarm at an Elks Point business caused its evacuation and a response from the Quad County Hazardous Materials Team on Thursday afternoon.

Tahoe Douglas firefighters responded to the 3:45 p.m. alarm at 215 Elks Point Road.

Battalion Chief Steve Prather said that the alarm was part of the manufacturing safety systems at the business.

The building’s occupants evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

“There were no injuries or immediate danger to the community associated with the incident,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution for the personnel on scene, the Quad County Hazardous Materials team was activated.”

Members of the team from Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Fire, East Fork Fire, Central Lyon County Fire and Storey County Fire responded to the request for assistance.

“Prior to the arrival of the full Quad County Hazardous Materials team arrived, the engineered safety systems at the business mitigated the issue; this was confirmed through use of redundant sensors of both Tahoe Douglas Fire and the company’s safety equipment,” Prather said. “The building was turned over to the responsible parties following the determination the building was safe to enter with all units released from the incident.”

By 6:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were released and the cautionary notice on the transportation web site was gone.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Nevada Highway Patrol and East Fork firefighters responded to Lake Tahoe.