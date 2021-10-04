Hazy skies, wind, possible rain, snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

Hazy skies are expected early this week at Lake Tahoe with possible rain and snow forecast on Wednesday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Widespread haze and windy conditions are forecast early this week at Lake Tahoe before a pattern shift midweek to possible rain and high elevation snow.

The National Weather Service in Reno says smoke from the KNP Complex near Sequoia National Park will continue to impact the region and winds will steadily get stronger through Wednesday as a cold front is expected to bring possible rain starting late in the morning on Wednesday.

South to southwest winds are expected to be around 5 to 10 mph on Monday, up to 15 mph by Tuesday afternoon and up to 25 mph on Wednesday.

High temperatures will start near 70 on Monday but will plummet to the low 60s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday where there is a 20% chance for showers.

A 50% chance of showers and a high of 50 are forecast for Thursday with the snow level starting above 9,000 feet and lowering to just above 8,000 overnight.

The high temp on Friday drops into the mid 40s and snow levels drop below 8,000 feet before the weather clears up for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 50s.

The service also issued a “heads up for a potential touch of winter” next week where weather models are already “reasonably” agreeing that a colder front could drop in from the north on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, that could bring some moisture and a rain and snow mix to the lower valleys.