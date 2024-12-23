Head on collision near South Tahoe on Monday

HOPE VALLEY, Calif. – A head-on collision sent five to Barton Hospital Monday morning, Dec. 23 with major injuries. The incident occurred north of Picketts Junction near Hope Valley.

According to the collision report, around 8:15 a.m. the driver of a Chevy was traveling north on State Route 89. A white Mazda was traveling south and approaching the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy lost control and veered into the southbound lane, colliding head-on into the Mazda.

The report states the icy roadway and unsafe speed of the Chevy as the reason it lost control and veered into the southbound lane; however, the cause of the collision and sequence of events are still under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is asking any witnesses with information to call Officer Moore at the South Lake Tahoe CHP office at (530) 539-9500.