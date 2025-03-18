Healing hearts: overcoming the pain of pet loss

Cal Orey

Last spring on the South Shore, I experienced a shocking bout of “broken heart syndrome,” or takotsbupo cardiomyopathy, a temporary condition triggered by severe emotional stress, like losing a beloved pet. This condition weakens the heart muscle, mimicking heart attack symptoms and is more common in women facing intense grief from loss.

What’s more, scientific research shows the emotional pain from losing a love connection can trigger physiological responses in the body, potentially leading to increased troponin (a cardiac marker) due to stress on the heart. And this happened to me during the downfall of my senior Siamese cat, Zen.

But I knew adopting a new pet help heal your heart! Welcoming a companion animal into your life can provide companionship and joy, helping to fill the emotional loss left by the deceased pet. This act can foster healing by creating new memories while honoring the bond with the lost pet. And this is why I penned Time-Traveling Tabby: A Journey Through Whiskers and Time…

Q: WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO WRITE A SCI-FI/FANTASY BOOK CATEGORIZED IN ANIMAL FICTION AND CATS?

A: A big young fluffy orange tabby cat was my muse. Time-Traveling Tabby: A Journey Through Whiskers and Time features my new feline. Fate brought us together. When my beloved cat passed, I searched for a dog-loving, chill pet. I adopted Sacramento-based Gatsby—interviewee 202. The narrative explores the journey of the new feline as it struggles to fill the void left by its predecessor(s) while also establishing its own identity with its new owner—a scribe.

Q: YOU’VE HAD CAT COMPANIONS IN THE PAST YEARS AT TAHOE. WHY DID YOU USE A SCI-FI-ISH TECHNIQUE TO TELL THE TALE?

A: My roots to South Lake Tahoe and felines go back decades. Using a cat as the narrator and giving him the ability to sense a paranormal happening fall into the sci-fi/fantasy genre.

Q: IN TIME-TRAVELING TABBY, WHAT EVENT CHANGE BOTH THE CAT AND HIS NEW OWNER’S CONNECTION?

A: I don’t want to dish a story spoiler, but I will tell you the BIG imminent earthshaker comes from a real happening on the South Shore; it inspired me to write this tale of sixth sense, courage, loyalty, and love. The end result: As a devout cat lover, I value the human-animal bond which is healing for the mind and body.

Q: DID YOUR NEW ORANGE TABBY HELP HEAL YOUR HEART?

A: I was on a quest to find a feline companion to help nurse my lovesickness. Yes, Gatsby accomplished the feat of filling big paws; but Zen will always have a place in my heart. And indeed, adopting a pet is the Rx doctors should order for broken heart syndrome.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com