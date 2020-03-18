Health officials report first Douglas coronavirus case

A woman in her 30s is the first Douglas County resident reported to have the coronavirus.

The woman lives with her family, who are being monitored for symptoms and tested should they develop.

After feeling ill, the woman called the Carson City Health & Human Services hotline and was sent for testing. She has self-quarantined, according to public health officials, and is being monitored.

The identity of the woman is not being released by authorities.

“While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties is considerably low,” the county said in a press release.

The case is being actively investigated by public heath officials, who will provide addition information as it becomes available.

For more information, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ or call the hotline phone number 775-283-4789.

The public can help by:

• Not going to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve the most severe needs.

• Practice everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cell phones.

• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.