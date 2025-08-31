Healthy eating and breastfeeding: Benefits, tips, and support for your journey

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month — a time to highlight the health benefits of breastfeeding, recognize common challenges, and offer support to those who choose to breastfeed. It’s also an opportunity to promote and protect breastfeeding, which shows numerous health benefits for both parent and baby.

Breastfeeding offers many benefits — not just for babies, but for parents too. Those who breastfeed may have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain cancers, including breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer. Babies who are breastfed may have a reduced risk of ear infections, respiratory illnesses, asthma, diabetes, and obesity.

Many people wonder if a special diet is needed during breastfeeding. In most cases, the key is simply to eat a well-balanced, nutritious diet that includes a variety of food groups. Because breastfeeding can increase hunger and thirst, it’s helpful to keep easy snacks like cheese sticks, fruit, or nuts on hand, and to drink plenty of water, especially while feeding.

If you plan to drink alcohol, try to breastfeed beforehand and wait 2–3 hours after having a drink before nursing again. Caffeine is generally safe in moderation — up to 200–300 milligrams per day, or about two to three cups of coffee.

When it’s time to begin weaning, your appetite may naturally decrease. The process is different for everyone — some choose to wean gradually, others more quickly. How much you need to eat may also change, depending on what approach works best for you. There’s no single right way, and it may change even from one sibling to the next.

Breastfeeding is a personal journey, and no two experiences are the same. Whatever path you choose, support is available to help you and your baby thrive.

Becky Espinel is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Barton Health. Barton dietitians are available for consultation; for more information or to schedule nutrition counseling, call 530.543.5825. And to learn more about breastfeeding support at Barton, visit BartonHealth.org.