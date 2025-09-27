Healthy habits start at home: teaching teens to take charge

As teenagers prepare to take on the world, one crucial skill often gets overlooked: managing their own health. Teaching teens to take charge of their well-being not only sets them up for a healthier future but also fosters independence and resilience.

Experts say the journey to independence in healthcare starts early. When parents involve their teens in self-care decisions — whether it’s managing a cold or understanding medication instructions — they build a strong foundation for lifelong habits. The key? Support, guidance, and open conversations.

Teens handle responsibility better when they feel supported — that support helps them develop confidence in making decisions about their own bodies.

And parents play a powerful role as role models. Demonstrating healthy choices — like taking medications as prescribed, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking or substance use — sends a message that health matters. Teens notice, and they often mirror what they see.

Equally important is creating space for teens to think independently. Encouraging open dialogue and respecting their viewpoints helps them form a healthy sense of self. This not only boosts confidence but also equips them to resist peer pressure and make informed choices for themselves.

Routine healthcare visits offer another opportunity. Confidential visits with their healthcare provider help them build trust and speak up about personal concerns. This prepares them to manage appointments and treatments on their own as adults.

For teens managing chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes, this preparation is even more crucial. Involving them in understanding their condition, treatment options, and daily routines can be empowering. As they master these tasks, they gain not just confidence but also control over their health.

Knowledge is power, and when teens feel in control of their health, they’re more likely to stick with good habits for life. By guiding them today, parents can equip teens to face tomorrow with strength, confidence, and independence.

Dr. Sarah Bourne is a pediatric specialist with Barton Pediatrics, offering care to infants, children, and teens. Learn more at BartonHealth.org, or to schedule an appointment, call 530.543.5623.