Healthy Tahoe: Finding what you want in life

Do you ever feel stuck? Perhaps you don’t have the job, or the relationship, or the financial situation you want. You may know what you don’t want, but have you ever taken the time to figure out what you do want?

Adriana Covell



It is important to find the time to think about what you truly want. Avoid desires that are broad or too general like “I want to have more money.”

Instead, ask yourself “What is my relationship with money? What are my beliefs around money?” Perhaps your answers include “I don’t have enough,” “Money doesn’t’ grow on trees,” or “Money is hard to get.” These responses come from a place of lack and do not align with your thoughts and desires for abundance.

It is not uncommon for our beliefs to conflict with our desires. Our beliefs are formed over time and play into our subconscious. If you relate to the example above, you may not have been aware that you are thinking in a place of lack, but wanting prosperity.

Dig deeper and explore what would like to change. One way to start is to ask yourself, “What does my ideal life look like? What would I need for my life to be more fulfilling and meaningful?” Then take action, take out a piece of paper and write down your dreams in vivid detail.

It is important to take time to dream about the possibilities. When you pursue dreams that match your beliefs, it can give more meaning and depth to your life.

Adriana Covell is a Wellness Team Health Coach at the Barton Center for Orthopedics and Wellness in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She is a national board certified health coach, certified holistic health practitioner, certified nutritionist, and life coach. She specializes in weight management, emotional health, and behavior change. She will be hosting a virtual workshop “Ignite your Life Purpose” for the public on Feb. 13, register at BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com/Classes.