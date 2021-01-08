Healthy Tahoe: Know when to seek care this winter

Accidents and illness happen. Know where to go when you or a loved one needs medical care.

Go to the emergency room if you:

●Have chest pain or pressure after shoveling snow

●Find that your skin stays numb, changes color, hardens, blisters, or feels severe pain after you’ve been outside — these symptoms could indicate frostbite

●Experience trouble breathing, cold air can affect respiration, especially if you have a lung disease like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

●Have any sudden, severe problems that are life- or limb-threatening

Go to the urgent care center if you:

•Suspect a sinus or ear infection

•Sprain or strain muscles or joints when you take a tumble on ice or snow

•Have flu symptoms and are in a high-risk group (including young children, people ages 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions) or are very sick

•Have an ailment or injury that needs fast treatment but isn’t life- or limb-threatening

Call the Barton COVID-19 health line at 530-600-1999 if you:

•Experience any of the following symptoms, even mildly

•Fever or chills

•Cough

•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

•Fatigue

•Muscle or body aches

•Headache

•New loss of taste or smell

•Sore throat

•Congestion or runny nose

•Nausea or vomiting

•Diarrhea

•Been in contact with someone who is suspected positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Know When to Go

Safe, high-quality medical care is available around the clock through Barton Health. Barton Urgent Care, located in Stateline, just across the California-Nevada border in South Lake Tahoe, offers some of the same services as the 24/7 Emergency Department at Barton Memorial Hospital, such as X-rays and blood testing. However, Urgent Care does not treat life-threatening conditions.

Call 775-589-8901 before arriving at urgent care. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. Also call facilities upon arrival for screening and guidance to enter.