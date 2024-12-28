Healthy Wallets, Happy Plates: 5 Winter Grocery Hacks for Tahoe

As winter tiptoes into Tahoe, I found myself staring in disbelief at my whopping grocery bill. The numbers seemed to leap off the receipt, each digit a reminder of how much prices have skyrocketed. As a “Granola Girl” who cherishes fresh food and prioritizes healthy eating, the tab was a sobering awakening.

I couldn’t help but feel nostalgia about those sun-soaked summer days when my kitchen counters and fridge overflowed with vibrant produce–crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Back then, my bags were filled with nature’s bounty rather than the frozen stuff. In a moment of clarity, I thought to myself: “This is like shopping in Alaska or Hawaii,” where food prices are known to be high due to their faraway locations and reliance on imports. It hit me that if I wanted to maintain my healthy eating habits without breaking the bank, I needed a healthy plan for the New Year.

A New Approach to Winter Eating

So, on my next grocery run, I tried to choose items that wouldn’t send my wallet into shock. I turned to superfoods–those nutrient-dense powerhouses that are both clean and wholesome plus flavorful. Think quinoa, kale, and seasonal fruits like bananas and pears. These choices not only fit my budget but also kept my meals exciting and nutritious. Here’s a short list of five foods, with their health perks and highlights why they are good choices during cold weather.

· Fortified Whole Grain Cereal: These cereals often contain added vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins and iron. Eating fortified cereals can help you get adequate nutrients during winter when fresh produce may be less available or more expensive. Cost: A box of fortified whole grain cereal typically costs around $5 online. Best Bet: Try Cheerios to get the sunshine vitamin D; add organic low-fat milk for more vitamin D.

· Fresh Fish (i.e., Baby Shrimp): Why Healthy: Fish like baby shrimp (I get the ones with tails) are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are touted for their anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for heart health. Omega-3s can help fight seasonal mood changes in winter months by promoting brain chemicals and reducing winter blues. Cost: Fresh baby shrimp can be found at prices around $3 per half pound (3 ½-4 ounces is a nice serving size). Best Bet: Make a salad. Refer to #4.

· Low-Fat (Low-Sugar) Yogurt: Low-fat dairy products are rich in calcium and protein, a must-have for bones and muscles. Calcium supports bone density which is key in winter when you may be less active outdoors; protein helps maintain muscle mass even if your exercise routines change due to weather conditions. Cost: A quart of low-fat yogurt usually costs around $3 to $4. Best Bet: Mix in fresh fruit (oranges and apples are less costly than other fruits in the winter).

· Spinach: Why Healthy: Spinach is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and antioxidants. These nutrients are immune-boosting—for overall vitality. The high vitamin C helps boost the immune system during flu season, while iron is vital for energy levels—important during colder months when you may feel sluggish. Cost: Fresh spinach costs around $2 to $3 per bunch or bag. Best Bet: Pair raw spinach with canned albacore

tuna, water packed (this is one low-cost food in a can I enjoy), sliced red onions, and a mix of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

· Sweet Potatoes (or Red Potatoes): Why Healthy: Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta-carotene (which converts to vitamin A), fiber, and potassium. The complex carbs in sweet potatoes provide energy, which is a good thing during winter when getting physical may be less due to cold weather. Cost: Sweet potatoes range from $0.50 to $1 per pound. Best Bet: Slice potatoes into wedges, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with dried herbs and spices (cheaper than the fresh kind). Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes.

With this newfound approach, I realized that even during winter in Tahoe, it’s possible to eat well without succumbing to high prices. A BONUS TIP: Whole grain pasta or brown rice with fresh cruciferous veggies, like broccoli or cauliflower—and dried herbs and spices—are cheap(er) eats to help keep viruses at bay; and what I ate in grad school when living on a shoestring budget. And the good carbs fill you up not out during the wintertime.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com