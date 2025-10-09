Hearing care for those who served: VA Benefits at Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

For many Veterans, the sounds of service linger long after time spent in uniform. Years of exposure to loud machinery, aircrafts, gunfire, and combat conditions have left hearing loss and tinnitus among the most common service-connected health conditions. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports that more than 1.3 million Veterans receive compensation for hearing loss.

Hearing challenges don’t just affect the ears – they impact relationships, social connections, work opportunities, and the overall quality of life. That’s why understanding and accessing VA hearing health benefits is so important for Veterans in the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic , located in South Lake Tahoe, is proud to partner with the VA as a Community Care Provider, ensuring that local Veterans can access their earned benefits without added barriers.

Understanding VA Hearing Benefits

The VA provides comprehensive hearing healthcare services for eligible Veterans. This includes diagnostic testing, hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and ongoing care such as repairs, adjustments, and counseling.

Some of the key hearing-related benefits Veterans may qualify for include:

Hearing Tests and Evaluations: Complete diagnostic testing to assess the type and degree of hearing loss.

Hearing Aids: Access to modern, high-quality hearing aids, custom fit to each Veteran’s needs.

Assistive Technology: Specialized devices such as amplified telephones, TV streamers, and Bluetooth accessories to improve communication.

Tinnitus Management: Support for ringing in the ears, including counseling and sound therapy.

Ongoing Support: Adjustments, cleanings, and repairs provided at no cost to eligible Veterans.

Eligibility for these benefits is typically based on a Veteran’s enrollment in VA healthcare. Hearing aids are often provided to enrolled Veterans even without service connection if certain criteria are met.

“Once a Veteran is approved to come to Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic for their VA hearing health benefits, anything and everything is approved, including the hearing aids for the patient and any additional follow up care,” Dr. Jenelle Sandy, Au.D, CCC-A said. “Once care is established, the patient will receive unlimited appointments at our practice for a one-year period.”

After the first year of care is established, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic will then submit any additional requests to the VA to continue care for each Veteran at their clinic, reducing the frustration of traveling to a VA clinic that’s located in larger metropolitan areas.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic: A Local Partner for Veterans

While the VA offers excellent hearing services, Veterans living in rural or mountainous regions like the Lake Tahoe Basin often face challenges. Traveling long distances to VA hospitals or waiting weeks for appointments can oftentimes feel overwhelming.

As a VA-partnered Community Care Provider, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic offers Veterans the ability to access their VA hearing benefits locally, without unnecessary travel or delays.

“We at Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic know that navigating federal government programs can be difficult, and we are very willing to help with contacting the VA, confirming eligibility, and assisting throughout the process of becoming an eligible Veteran to take advantage of those benefits,” Dr. Sandy said. “What that often means is that the patient is going to have an initial evaluation from a primary healthcare physician that is a VA provider. That physician will then refer the patient to Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic to access the community care benefits our clinic provides.”

By working directly with the VA, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic proactively helps in streamlining the process. Veterans can schedule hearing exams, receive hearing aids, and access follow-up care in a supportive, community-centered environment.

The Process: How Veterans Can Use Their Benefits

Verify VA Eligibility Veterans must first be enrolled in VA healthcare. Those unsure of their eligibility can contact the VA directly or work directly with Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic to get connected.

Obtain a Referral In most cases, the VA requires Veterans to obtain a referral or authorization to receive care at a community partner clinic. Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic can help guide Veterans through this step.

Schedule an Appointment Once authorized, Veterans can schedule a hearing evaluation or follow-up appointment directly with the clinic.

Receive Care and Devices From comprehensive exams to hearing aid fittings and adjustments, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic provides the full scope of VA-covered audiology services.

Ongoing Support Hearing aids require maintenance, cleanings, and occasional repairs. Veterans can continue to receive support at Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic under their VA benefits.

Why Local Access Matters

Hearing health is not just about devices – it’s about relationships, communication, and living fully. For Veterans in the Tahoe region, being able to access care locally makes a meaningful difference.

With Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic being a community care partner, this reduces the need for long drives to larger VA facilities in Reno or Sacramento, while also providing the personal service that comes from a small, community-focused practice.

Being a Lake Tahoe audiology clinic, Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic ensures that hearing issues are addressed before they worsen, and Veterans are supported by community-centric providers, creating a deeper sense of trust and community connection.

Breaking the Stigma

Many Veterans delay seeking help for hearing loss, believing it is simply part of getting older or fearing the process will be complicated. However, untreated hearing loss can lead to isolation, depression, and even cognitive decline.

If Veterans have been receiving community care benefits at other locations, transferring care more locally to Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is possible.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic encourages all Veterans – whether recently discharged or long-retired – to explore their benefits and prioritize their hearing health.

Serving Those Who Served

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic believes that Veterans deserve easy access to the care they’ve earned. By partnering with the VA, the clinic ensures that local Veterans can overcome barriers and receive the highest level of audiology care without leaving their local community.

“We encourage people to reach out to us if they haven’t navigated VA benefits, our office is here to help you through the process of understanding eligibility for community care,” Dr. Sandy said. “We’re proud to be servicing our Veterans and it’s amazing what’s available. We want to be a viable resource for our community to navigate the great benefits that are available through the VA.”

For Veterans in the Lake Tahoe Basin, hearing health doesn’t have to wait. With VA benefits and the support of a local, dedicated audiology team, Veterans can receive the hearing care they need at Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic.

For more information or questions about VA benefits, call Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic at 530-600-0023.

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic is located at 2074 Lake Tahoe Blvd. #9, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96150