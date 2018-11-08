Heart by Heart performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa at Lake Tahoe

The premier HEART tribute band is coming to Stateline.

Founded by original band members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, Heart by Heart has been captivating audiences with original takes on some of the most iconic rock hits from the latter half of the 20th century.

Fossen and Derosier formed Heart by Heart sometime after HEART was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Driven to recreate the songs of HEART, while bringing the essence and purity of the group back to the stage, Heart By Heart was created to offer fans the unique experience that only those who were actually in the original band could offer," states the Heart by Heart bio.

The duo recruited lead vocalist Somar Macek, known for her vocal range and stage presence, guitarist Randy Hansen and keyboardist Bob Rivers.

Shortly after they started performing, though, the band found the missing piece: Lizzy Daymont on guitar and vocals.

"We were amazed with her musical talents and how well she knew the songs, one week later she joined us on stage as a member of Heart by Heart. In fact, when I heard Somar and Lizzy harmonize for the first time I had to hide my face because I thought I was going to cry," said Fossen.

Hansen and Rivers eventually departed the band, which led to the addition of guitarist Chad Quist.

"With the lineup complete, Heart By Heart's mission is simple — to create music that is authentic, passionate, and true to HEART's original recordings. After all, Fossen and Derosier, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of HEART, would never do the music any injustice," states the band bio.

This is your chance to hear HEART as those two founding members intended.

Heart by Heart performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Saturday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.