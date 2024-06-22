Heartfelt thanks to local businesses, organizations for supporting 2024 Gatsby event (Opinion)

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for the generosity of Lake Tahoe Education Foundation, Valhalla, The Great Basin Institute and Raley’s for their invaluable support in making a recent educational excursion for 11th-grade students of South Tahoe High School an unforgettable success!

Thanks to the gracious contributions from esteemed establishments like Valhalla and the Tallac Historic Site, as well as Raley’s Supermarket, our students were afforded a remarkable opportunity to delve into the rich history and cultural heritage of our region. The guided tours of the 1920s estates, expertly hosted by the Great Basin Institute, provided a captivating glimpse into a bygone era, sparking curiosity and enriching the minds of our young learners.

Moreover, the highlight of the excursion was undoubtedly the chance for our students to step back in time and experience the glamor and exuberance of the 1920s firsthand. Dancing and revelry filled the halls of Valhalla, fostering an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie that will be cherished for years to come. Thank you so much to Robyn Rasmussen who taught our students to Can-Can and Charleston and party down like it was 1925!

The unwavering support and generosity demonstrated by these businesses and community organizations not only enhanced the educational experience of our students but also underscored the importance of community engagement and collaboration in nurturing the next generation of leaders and thinkers. Their contributions, whether in the form of donations or in kind support, have made a profound difference in the lives of our students, instilling in them a deeper appreciation for our local history, culture, and the world around them.

On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of South Tahoe High School, I extend heartfelt thanks to Valhalla, the Great Basin Institute, Raley’s, and the Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation for rallying behind this event. Your commitment to education and community enrichment is truly commendable, and we are immensely grateful for your partnership in fostering a brighter future for our local, south shore youth.

Sincerely,

Anneliese Tillson

English Teacher

South Tahoe High School