Heat record broken for 2nd straight day at South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For two days in a row an over 35-year-old heat record has been broken in South Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno said South Lake Tahoe reached a record high of 90 at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday breaking the old mark of 86 set on the same date over 36 years ago in 1985.

The high temperature of 91 on Thursday also broke the record of 86 from heat wave from 1985.

The region is experiencing temperatures about 20 degrees over seasonal averages. The above average temps will last through Sunday with slightly cooler highs expected for Monday (79) and then lows 70s on Tuesday through Thursday.

The average high temperature for the time of season is 73 with the average low at 56.





The record low for the day is 27.

Winds provided some relief from the heat with gusts reaching into the low 20s.