Heat records continue to fall at South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another day, another heat record tumbles in South Lake Tahoe.
The nearly week-long heat wave resulted in another record-setting day to end the weekend and six so broken records far this year.
The National Weather Service in Reno reported the South Shore reached a high of 92 at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday breaking the record of 91 set on the same date in 2002.
The high temperatures through this last week are about a dozen degrees above average (80) for the time of year.
South Lake Tahoe has broken six records and tied three others since breaking its first one of the year on June 17.
The South Shore tied a record this past Wednesday, came within 1 degree of a new record on Thursday, broke the record by a couple of degrees on Friday and tied the record on Saturday.
The record low for the time of year is 29, which feels like light years away.
The service said the heat wave will continue through Tuesday with only a few degrees of cooling starting on Wednesday.
Clear and sunny skies will feature high temperatures that are expected to reach into the high 80s to low 90s through Tuesday before dropping to the mid to low 80s on Wednesday and high 70s to low 80s on Thursday.
No thunderstorms are in the forecast.
