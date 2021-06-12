Heat wave forecast next week for Lake Tahoe

A view Saturday morning of Lake Tahoe from Heavenly Mountain Reosrt. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unusually strong, high pressure is materializing and could produce near record high temperatures next week and possible thunderstorms this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement early Saturday morning that calls for a heat wave starting mid-week and lasting through Father’s Day weekend.

High temperatures in the valley are forecast to be in the low triple digits with high 80s and even low 90s for the Sierra Nevada.

“This could break some record highs, especially Thursday and Friday,” the service said in the statement. “Lows will be above normal as well, but should be just cool enough to allow for some relief.”

The high temps on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the low 70s and rise to the mid 70s by Wednesday.

The real heat begins Wednesday where highs are expected to be in the mid 80s and upper 80s on Thursday. The service said some record high temps could be broken during the heatwave. Low temperatures will be above normal as well, in the low 50s.

The service said people spending prolonged periods outside next week should have a good hydration strategy, be cautious and plan on outdoor activities in the mornings or evenings to minimize exposure.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, about 20% after 11 a.m. The percentages are higher over central Nevada.

“Potential storm impacts include lightning, rapid temperature drops, brief heavy rain and hail, and strong outflow winds,” the service said. “New fire starts are also possible given the dryness for much of our vegetation.”

Winds on Sunday could gust up to 20 mph and up to 25 mph on Monday.