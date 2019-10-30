Heavenly begins blowing snow; Kirkwood, Northstar to start Friday

Heavenly began making snow Sunday morning.

Provided / Bryan Hickman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The white blizzard was easy to see this weekend from South Lake Tahoe — Heavenly Mountain Resort has started making snow.

Heavenly boasts the largest snowmaking system on the west coast and the resort is taking advantage of cold temperatures and dry air to lay down a white carpet.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Northstar California will also take advantage of the weather and starting blowing snow Friday, Nov. 1, weather permitting, according to a press release from Vail Resorts.

Heavenly turned on its snowmaking machines at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Using the latest computer technology, snowmaking operators are monitoring changes in air temperature, water pressure and wind direction, snowmaking crews are alerted instantly of these changes and can quickly turn on or off machines from their cell phones or computers to optimally prepare resorts for upcoming opening days.

“The start of snowmaking is an exciting reminder that opening day celebrations at all three resorts, collectively known as the #TahoeTrifecta, are right around the corner,” said Joanna McWilliams, Vail’s communication manager for the Tahoe region.

Heavenly and Northstar are scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 22 with Kirkwood slated to open on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Heavenly will kick off the early season with a social-scene opening day celebration that carries guests from the Heavenly Village gondola with complimentary donuts, hot chocolate and coffee in the morning to afternoon après at Tamarack Lodge and Bar 9150’.

Guests will have plenty of chances to win gear and swag, and then come together for the annual group opening day photo. Details at SkiHeavenly.com.

Early-risers can snag a burrito to eat on the lift and then drop into their winter flow at Kirkwood’s opening day. Skiers and riders can score winter swag like buffs, fanny packs and maybe even a sweet new board to shred for the 2019/2020 season. Pass holders will have the chance to sample food and beverage offerings throughout the day, and all are invited to join the GoPro group opening day photo for a verifiable record of their early season start.

For more information, visit Kirkwood.com.