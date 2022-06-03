Heavenly chairlift auction begins today

Construction on a new North Bowl lift is ongoing at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort is in the process of upgrading its North Bowl lift and will sell the old lifts at auction starting today.

There are 97 triple chairs looking for new homes. They weigh approximately 125 pounds, are 5.5 x 9 feet. The auction begins at noon today and lasts through noon on Saturday, June 4.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the Ski Run Community Park, The Boys & Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe and the EpicPromise Foundation.

To register and bid for a chair visit https://givergy.us/HeavenlyChairAuction/?controller=home .

On Tuesday afternoon, a helicopter helped remove 29 of the old lift towers. With the towers removed, the next steps will be surveying the site and then moving to the new tower site excavations, said Heavenly spokesperson Cole Zimmerman.

Some of those new towers along with rebar cages have already been delivered.

Demolition on the top and bottom terminals also began this week.