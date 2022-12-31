Heavenly closes Saturday due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Lake Tahoe announced on social media that they would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to inclement weather.
“Due to extreme weather overnight and this morning, we have made the difficult decision to close for the day. Multiple power lines are down on the Nevada side and we are dealing with outages at substations,” The Facebook post stated.
The post went on to say crews are working on avalanche control, and digging out lifts. NV Energy and Liberty are assessing and repairing power lines.
“As for tomorrow, it is highly unlikely we will have an operations in Nevada, Gondola included,” Heavenly stated. They are hoping to have the California side open on Sunday.
Palisades also announced that several lifts are closed or on hold due to weather. As of noon on Saturday, only four lifts are open at Palisades and five lifts are open at Alpine.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.