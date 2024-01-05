Heavenly offers free shuttle to Kirkwood; Teams are working to fix gondola

Update Jan. 5, 11:45 a.m.: The lift maintenance team is working diligently to get the gondola open.

“The necessary parts were overnighted to us so we can begin that repair work as soon as today. We’ve got our lift maintenance team teaming up with members from our manufacturing partners to begin the work,” said Cole Zimmerman, Communications Manager, Heavenly.

“The good news is, Stagecoach will open tomorrow morning, which should help significantly,” he added.

Update Jan. 5, 9 a.m.: Heavenly Mountain Resort is offering skiers a free shuttle ride to and from Kirkwood on Saturday while the operations team continues to work on the gondola.

The shuttle will begin loading at 7:15 a.m. at the Stateline Transit Center. The shuttles will leave Kirkwood at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at https://t.co/InWgqlkhLm .

Because of the limited terrain and the closed gondola, the ski resort met max capacity around 1 p.m. on Thursday and there were massive lines to get off the mountain at the end of the day.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, parking at the California Lodge has reached capacity. Parking is available at the Gondola and the mountain is running a free shuttle service to the lift.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort announced on Facebook at Thursday, Jan. 4 that the Heavenly Gondola will be closed due to a mechanical issue.

The Gondola Maintenance Team worked with the lift manufacturer and project engineer to diagnose the problem, which is related to one of the bearings in the high-speed shaft.

“At no time has the Gondola been unsafe to operate, but it’s best to replace these bearings early before they do become a more serious problem. We are actively working with our manufacturer to secure replacement bearings with urgency. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the timeline, but we are focused on completing this necessary repair as quickly as we can,” the post stated.

Until the Gondola is repaired and Stagecoach lift opens, access to the mountain will be through the California Base only. Parking at the California Base Area requires a reservation through this Sunday and can be made at http://www.parkheavenly.com . Kirkwood and Northstar are also good options for skiing and riding until the Gondola is repaired.

Heavenly said they aim to get Stagecoach ready by Saturday morning and aim to open North Bowl Express and Olympic Express next week if temperatures cooperate and they receive get some natural snow.

“We apologize for this inconvenience – please know that we are working as fast and safely as we can to get the Gondola back open. Throughout the process, we will frequently update you on our social channels (please make sure to watch our stories). Additionally, our team members will be around to direct you and answer questions if needed. We are grateful for your patience and understanding,” the post concluded.