Heavenly Gondola opening Friday for sightseeing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Heavenly Gondola is reopening on Friday, Nov. 18, for sightseeing.
The gondola will be in operation from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can purchase their tickets on site and Epic Pass holders will also have access to scenic Gondola rides for free. Tamarack Lodge and Café Blue will also open for food and beverage as a result of operating the Gondola.
Skiing and riding will not be accessible from the gondola yet.
“We will provide updates on terrain expansion when we are able to open more lifts and runs,” said a news release. “Our snowmaking teams are hard at work blowing snow when the weather allows for it.”
