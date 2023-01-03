Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal

Heavenly helpers at a Dec. 12 Bread & Broth meal included (from left) Katherine Alvord, Sara Snow, Stefan Watkins and Brian Bigley.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.

In addition to acknowledging the Chart House for donating the lamb, the meal was made possible by the $300 funding provided by Vail’s EpicPromise Grant program for Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship.

The grant funds enable the local Vail Resorts (Heavenly and Kirkwood) to sponsor an Adopt A Day once a month and send a crew of up to five of their team members to participate in the setup, serving, and cleanup of their sponsorship meal.

Heavenly crew members Katherine Alvord, sign maker; Brian Bigley, director base operations; Sara Snow, base operations administrator and Stefan Watkins, base operations manager, joined the B&B volunteers at 3 p.m. and for the next three hours they enthusiastically participated in the smooth operation of the evening’s dinner.

“After the storm it was incredible to get everyone a hot holiday meal,” said Sara. “We are so thankful we get to be a part of such an amazing organization.”

Bread & Broth is also very thankful for the support that we receive from Vail and its two local resorts.

For over 33 years, Bread & Broth has been easing hunger in the community thanks to the efforts of the B&B volunteers, the Adopt A Day crew members, and the community members who financially support the Monday Meal dinner. In addition to the meal served every Monday, Bread & Broth also hosts Second Serving which is held every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. The Second Serving meal serves a simple entrée (chili dogs, lasagna, etc.) and a soup provided by various community restaurants.

Submitted by: Bread & Broth