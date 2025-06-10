Heavenly Hosts Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – “What a great way to spend a Monday afternoon,” shared Brian Bigley, Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Director of Base Operations. Brian along with fellow Heavenly team members Robin Barnes, Director of Skier Services, and Katie Shanks, Marketing Manager, volunteered to represent Heavenly Mountain Resort at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on June 2.

Brian also had his son, Nash Bigley, join Heavenly’s Adopt A Day volunteer crew while they assisted the Bread & Broth volunteers feeding the 118 dinner guests who arrived at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall at 4 p.m. for a free hot meal and bags of nutritious food to take home for meals later in the week.

Around 5 p.m., after helping with the meals setup and giving out servings of Summer BBQ chicken, potato salad, roasted veggie medley, and a lovely fruit salad, Brian took a few moments to share additional comments. “The food and company was top notch. I saw so many smiles and heard so many comments of gratitude.

It is not unusual to have the dinner guests who have finished their meal stop by the serving line and thank the cooks for the delicious meal and the Adopt A Day crew members for sponsoring the meal and volunteering to serve them at the meal. The majority of the dinner guests at the Monday Meals attend the dinner on a weekly basis and have come to truly appreciate the hot, full-course meal and the kindness and respect that is extended to them by both the B&B volunteers and the Adopt A Day volunteer members.

The opportunity to serve the community a hot meal every month is thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise grant which funds the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships which alternate on a monthly basis between Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort. Kudos to Vail and to all of the Heavenly and Kirkwood Resort team members, who give so generously of their time and effort to help ease hunger and feed the souls of those in need.

In parting, Brian shared that “we always looks forward to our turn to host a Bread & Broth meal.”

For those interested in sponsoring a B&B Adopt A Day of Nourishment, there are a few sponsorship meal openings in July. Contact Carol Gerard at 310-256-1019.