Heavenly, Kirkwood pass snowfall records; Resorts hosting spring events

Ripping groomers, special events and bluebird spring conditions at South Lake Tahoe resorts.

Rachid Dahnoun/Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s official: 2022-2023 is South Lake Tahoe’s snowiest season on record. Heavenly Mountain Resort hit 566 inches and Kirkwood Mountain Resort reached 700 inches establishing new records for both resorts. Sierra-at-Tahoe is currently at 680 inches with its all-time accumulation of 763 in 2010-11.

In addition, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 220 inches last month making it the snowiest March ever. The abundant snowfall in South Shore translates to an extended season of mountain fun, attractive spring deals and events for visitors and locals.

Sierra-at-Tahoe will remain open until at least April 16. Heavenly’s closing date is May 7, and Kirkwood has added two additional weekends Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, and Friday-Sunday, May 12-14.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its monthly snow survey on Monday at Phillips Station near Sierra-at-Tahoe, recording 126.5 inches of snow and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, which is 221% of average for the location.

Spring specials

Visitors have a choice from numerous South Shore lodging establishments offering savings ranging from 15-40% off, a fourth night free, complimentary ski passes, free breakfast, or dining credit for onsite restaurants. Area attractions will include free tube rides and boat cruises for kids, lift tickets starting at $87/day, discounts for yoga, spa, bike rentals, and 10-20% off at retail stores.

Refuel with savings at restaurants with breakfast burritos, 50% off coffee, brunch, and an array of happy hours with discounted appetizers, drinks, free hot sake, and $2 off beers.

For details and specifics on all stay, play and dine spring special offers, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/special-offers/ .

Spring events at resorts

Heavenly Mountain Resort is hosting its iconic Pond Skim, April 16, as competitors dressed in outlandish costumes gather speed and ski or ride straight into a pond. Many may be able to ski across, but if not, hilarious splash crashes result. The DJ Cat will be spinning tunes and the good times will keep rolling with an after party and live music.

Kirkwood is jam packed with events all month long including The Vertical Drop on Saturday where teams compete for the most vertical feet on iconic Chair 10, “The Wal,l” with all proceeds benefiting the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. That day also features the Dew Base Bash complete with swag giveaways and a live DJ in the Kirkwood Village.

The Kirkwood Slush Cup pond skim competition is April 15. Banked Slalom – a community favorite, a race down Snow Snake Gully between Chair 10 and 11 for the coveted bragging rights of being the fastest, returns April 16. A Rail Jam and Kirkwood Deep Stoke Contest – the culmination of a season’s worth of stoke, complete with multiple live music acts, fireworks, and tons of awesome ski videos is April 22.

Sierra-at-Tahoe will celebrate 29 years of terrain parks on Saturday when Sierra, Subaru and Dragon Alliance present: The 3rd “Annual” Sierra Playgrounds Party as guests spectate in the park, hang out, high five and dance with DJ Josbeatz spinning classic tunes.

Also on April 8, Sierra welcomes back Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) with Pink Poker Run, and a silent auction to raise funds and awareness for B4BC’s breast cancer outreach, education programs and young survivor retreats. Never Summer Snowboards company will host demo days April 13-14.

Consider remote work

With the ability for many to work remotely winter enthusiasts are encouraged to consider that option into their plans. For more information, events, promotions, packages, conditions explore Visit Lake Tahoe: http://www.VisitLakeTahoe.com .