Heavenly maintenance team identifies Gondola problem; hopes to reopen this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lift maintenance team has been working alongside the lift manufacturer and project engineer to repair the Gondola for the past couple of days and into the evenings. The gearbox and motor have been disassembled at the top of the Gondola, and the teams have narrowed in on the problem with the bearings.

The problem first appeared on Thursday Jan. 4, after which the mountain closed the Gondola. They overnighted parts to begin the process of fixing it and offered free shuttle rides to Kirkwood in the meantime.

According to Heavenly, “the next step is to install the new bearings and reassemble the machine, which we anticipate will take a couple of days. Once reassembled, we will have to operate the Gondola for some testing prior to loading guests back on it. If all goes according to plan, we expect to have it back open for the public this week.”

“We are so grateful to our lift maintenance team for all of their hard work, and also want to thank our guests for their understanding and patience,” said Cole Zimmerman, Communications Manager, Heavenly.

Currently, they still have two main base areas open for guests, California Base and Stagecoach Base. All top of Gondola lifts, activities, and lodges are accessible from both bases. Additionally, with cooperating temperatures, they are working hard to make snow at Boulder Base Area and hope to add it soon. For guests staying near the Gondola, they are running free shuttles daily between Heavenly Village and both open base areas.

“With the 12″ of snow we got Saturday night, we are stoked to announce that we nearly doubled our skiable acreage so far for the season,” said Zimmerman. “We also added North Bowl and Olympic chairs yesterday, and will continue to open chairs and terrain as soon as we are safely able. The skiing and riding is awesome right now, come get it!”