Kirkwood, Heavenly mountain resorts announce closing dates for 2017-18 season

Skiing and riding season at Kirkwood and Heavenly Mountain Resorts will close in April, the resort announced this morning.

Kirkwood will close Sunday, April 8, and Heavenly will stop the chair lifts on Sunday, April 22. Northstar California will shut down on Sunday, April 15. Sierra-at-Tahoe typically closes in mid-April but has yet to announce a closing date. Diamond Peak Resort will close Sunday, April 15.

In confirming the closing date for the 2017-18 season, a press release from the resort noted Heavenly has received more than 12 feet of snow in March.

"We're thrilled to offer our guests great spring skiing and riding conditions, as well as a variety of spring activities for visitors at Heavenly Mountain," Mike Goar, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in the press release, which noted several events slated for the remaining month.

Those events include the annual Gunbarrel 25 endurance race on March 31, a live music event featuring Vokab Kompany on March 31 and the Pond Skim Party on April 7.