Heavenly Mountain Resort helps Bread & Broth feed the community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – During 2024, Heavenly Mountain Resort hosted six Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishments (AAD) thanks to Vail’s Epic Promise Grant. The Vail grant funds are awarded annually to non-profits in the communities where Vail Resorts are located, and Bread & Broth has been the grateful recipient of Vail funds to host 12 Monday Meals annually since 2011. With two Vail Resorts in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort alternate months hosting a monthly meal.

Heavenly’s final sponsorship of the year was on Monday, December 16th and five Heavenly team members joined the Bread & Broth volunteers in providing a full-course, nutritious meal and bags of food for the evening’s dinner guests. Representing Heavenly was their newly appointed General Manager and Vice President, Shaydar Edelmann, and his fellow Heavenly team members Catherine Ficeto, Joy Disch, Peter Disch, and Cole Zimmerman.

Left to Right: Shaydar Edelmann, Catherine Ficeto, Peter Disch, Cole Zimmerman, Joy Disch. Provided

As a new Heavenly Team member, Shaydar was serving his first Monday Meal volunteer stint and enjoying his time on the serving line. As the evening meal was winding down, Shaydar took a few minutes to jot a few thoughts about his volunteer experience. “Really great to be here and gratifying to be with my fellow team members helping to serve a free dinner to the community.”

Bread & Broth is very grateful to receive funding from Vail’s EpicPromise Grant Fund and have the opportunity to work with the so many fantastic members of their Heavenly and Kirkwood Resort teams. It is always a pleasure to have the Vail team members volunteering alongside the B&B volunteers while serving those in need in the community.