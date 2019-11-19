Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar pushes back opening days due to warm weather

Guests line up for Heavenly's opening date in 2018.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California will not hit their opening days due to warm weather that limited snowmaking operations, Vail Resorts announced Tuesday afternoon in a press release.

Heavenly was originally scheduled to open Friday with Kirkwood scheduled to turn lifts Nov. 27.

Heavenly is targeting the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, as its new opening date with Kirkwood yet to be announced.

Northstar California will target Friday, Nov. 29 as its opening date.

“Heavenly and Northstar operate the two largest snowmaking systems on the West Coast,” said Pete Sonntag, senior vice president of Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, in the release. “As temperatures drop in the coming days, both resorts expect to be in full snowmaking production. We look forward to welcoming guests soon, with the best conditions in the region.”

Ahead of opening for skiing and snowboarding, guests will find available activities at both Heavenly and Northstar.

The Village at Northstar will open on offering family-friendly activities, dining and shopping options. Complimentary ice skating for Epic Pass holders will be available at the Village Rink, and all the shops and restaurants in the village will be open, with Michael Mina’s new Bourbon Pub Northstar celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, Heavenly will offer daily sightseeing access via the gondola and also open the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster, an on-mountain, gravity-powered alpine coaster with incredible views of Lake Tahoe. On-mountain dining outlets Café Blue and Tamarack Lodge will be open as well.

Heavenly and Northstar continue to plan for lively celebrations to welcome to the 2019-20 skiing and snowboarding season.

On opening day at Heavenly, guests will be welcomed with complimentary donuts, hot chocolate and coffee in the morning at the Heavenly Village Gondola from 8-10 a.m. Music will welcome guests at the base of the gondola and Tamarack Lodge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northstar’s opening day will begin with the Big Springs Gondola opening celebration at 8 a.m. Music from 2-5 p.m. at the Rink Stage kicks-off an afternoon of family-friendly fun in the Village at Northstar. At 4 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate around the Village Ice Rink, followed by music and face painting from 5-8 p.m.