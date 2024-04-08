Heavenly Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship program is a way for individuals, families, organizations, and businesses to participate in and contribute to B&B’s Monday Meal. The program began in 2011 and Vail Resort’s EpicPromise Grant

has been funding 12 Adopt A Day Monday Meals annually since the inception of the program. Over 250 Vail team members from Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort have volunteered and served others in the 132 meals that the Vail EpicPromise grant has funded.

Left to right: Kyle Barnedt, Joan Gibson, Stefan Watkins Provided / Bread & Broth

It was Heavenly Mountain Resort’s turn to host the Monday Meal during the month of April, and once again three awesome Heavenly team members participated in Heavenly’s April 1st Adopt A Day of Nourishment. “Volunteering at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal was a great experience!” exclaimed Kyle Barnedt, a Dispatch Supervisor at Heavenly Resort. Adding that “It is great to be able to give back to the community.”

Joining Kyle were fellow Heavenly team members Joan Gibson, Heavenly Administrator, and Stefan Watkins, Base Operations Manager. All three of these Heavenly team members have previously volunteered at a Heavenly sponsorship meal and Stefan is also a member of the Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal team that serves on the second Monday of every month.

These three AAD crew members along with the 21 B&B volunteers (food coordination, cook, serving crew, and cleanup crew team members), put together a hot, full-course meal (ham, asparagus, roasted potatoes, a spring salad, roll, dessert, and drinks) and packed 80 food “giveaway” bags for the 107 dinner guests who were welcomed and treated to a pleasant evening dinner event.

By sponsoring meals since 2011, Vail and its Heavenly and Kirkwood team members have provided approximately 11,880 hot meals to members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore who have been struggling with food insecurity. Bread & Broth truly appreciates our partnership with Vail and its two local ski resorts.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .