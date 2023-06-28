Heavenly Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal

Left to Right: Molly O'Mahoney, Kellie Rochioli, Joan Gibson

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The dinner guests at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on June 19 were raving about the evening’s dinner of Chicken Cacciatore, Rigatoni, sauteed zucchini, and garden salad. Prepared by Bread & Broth’s week #3 cooking crew, the meal was just another example of the culinary skills that the volunteer cooks bring to the meals.

These weekly community meals are financially made possible by donations made to B&B’s General Fund and donations of $350 made by each week’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor. For the June 19 dinner, Heavenly Mountain Resort was the AAD sponsor and representing Heavenly at the meal were Heavenly team members Joan Gibson, Molly O’Mahoney, and Kellie Rochioli.

“Heavenly is proud to partner with Bread & Broth,” said Rochioli. “It is just one way we can give back to the community we call home.”

It is Vail’s policy to encourage their team members to give back by participating in community volunteer service events. “Two of our company’s values are to serve others and do good,” added Rochioli.

Sponsoring an AAD every other month, Vail’s Heavenly Mountain Resort’s team members are always fun and hardworking, and in many cases, the team members are repeat volunteers at the Monday Meals. Bread & Broth appreciates Vail’s EpicPromise grant program which finances 12 annual AAD sponsorships and guarantees that 3-5 Vail team members, from Heavenly or Kirkwood Mountain Resort, join the B&B volunteers with the evening meal’s setup, serving, and cleanup.

The meals are prepared every Monday for dinner guests who come to St. Theresa Church’s Grace Hall between 4-5:30 p.m. for a free meal.