Heavenly Mountain Resort to offer year-round childcare for the community starting Aug. 18

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Mountain Resort is offering year-round childcare for employees, the South Lake Tahoe community, and visiting guests beginning August 18. The resort will include dedicated spaces for employees and community members with a total of 44 spaces available in the program for infant/toddler and preschool age groups.

“As members of the community, we know that childcare is a critical need for families in South Lake Tahoe and we want to be part of the solution,” said Shaydar Edelmann, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort. “We are thrilled to expand our childcare program and utilize our facilities to support our employees and the broader community.”

Heavenly’s licensed childcare center provides high-quality care with experienced staff leading engaging, play-based activities for children ages 6 weeks old to 6 years old. The center is open Monday – Friday during summer, and 7 days a week during the winter ski and ride season. Kids over the age of 12 months old will be provided with lunch, and a snack in the morning and afternoon.

“We’re so excited to expand our calendar to support families in our community year-round!” said Cassidy Simpson, Heavenly’s childcare manager. “Safety and quality care is our top priority, and our team takes a ton of pride in what we do. We are committed to providing an enriching experience with age-appropriate activities including arts and crafts, science experiments, music activities, and outdoor play.”

To sign up or inquire about Heavenly’s childcare services, families can email HVdaycare@vailresorts.com .